January 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date January 25, 2018

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD securities

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.