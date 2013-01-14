Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower PSP Swiss Property AG

Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 08, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.493

Reoffer price 100.043

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Raiffeisen

Ratings A- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0196770454

Data supplied by International Insider.