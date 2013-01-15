* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan fell 0.1 percent. * The yen hovered near its 2-1/2-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, bolstering Japanese shares to multi-year highs on expectations for more aggressive monetary easing from the Bank of Japan. * Foreign investors bought 6.11 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 12.10 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when India's BSE index rose 1.23 percent. * Traders say the slower-than-expected rise in inflation cemented hopes the central bank will cut interest rates later this month. * Also on watch, India's Supreme Court will hear a petition against India's newly approved pharmaceutical pricing policy. A voluntary group has opposed the market-based pricing method adopted by the policy. (0530 GMT) * Major earnings on Tuesday: Axis Bank and Essar Oil (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)