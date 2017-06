* USD/INR edges down to 54.38/39 versus its previous close of 54.4950/5050 following the central bank's decision to start an export dollar credit facility. * The Reserve Bank of India has opened a special window to provide exporters with dollar credit by allowing banks to borrow the greenback from the central bank under a swap facility. * Traders say the facility is a positive for the market as it will ease dollar funding pressure on exporters and take the demand off the market. * Most other Asians are trading stronger compared to the dollar, also hurting the pair. See for a snapshot. * The pair is expected to hold in a 54.25-54.55 range, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)