* Barclays Capital says 1-year India OIS already pricing in 100 basis points of rate easing, recommends paying 1-year OIS at current levels of around 7.48 percent and targeting a move to 7.70 percent. * Alternatively, the investment bank recommends converting its outright receive 5-year OIS recommendation into a pay 1-year, receive 5-year flattener as a low volatility option. * For real money investors, bank recommends moving to 30-year bond as it expects the bond to outperform on a total return basis, with the yield curve likely to fall by additional 65 bps in a parallel move over next six months. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)