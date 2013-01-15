* RBI will hold Friday's 120 billion rupees bond auction via a
multiple price method, moving away from the uniform price the
central bank has used for a while now.
* Under a multiple price auction, investors who bid above the
cut-off price will get the allocation at the higher price
they've offered, in what is popularly known as "winner's curse".
* Bidders will thus think longer and harder about their bids,
dealers say, given under the uniform price method they had
received allocations at the cut-off price regardless of which
prices they bid.
* By influencing bidders' behaviour, the move could be a subtle
signal from the central bank the current rally may be overdone,
say dealers, and would also lead to better price discovery.
* RBI has typically shifted to multiple price auctions when bond
markets are in bullish phases.
* "The multiple price auction would definitely lead to a better
price discovery and would give a better direction of yield
curve," says a bond strategist with a primary dealership.
