* RBI will hold Friday's 120 billion rupees bond auction via a multiple price method, moving away from the uniform price the central bank has used for a while now. * Under a multiple price auction, investors who bid above the cut-off price will get the allocation at the higher price they've offered, in what is popularly known as "winner's curse". * Bidders will thus think longer and harder about their bids, dealers say, given under the uniform price method they had received allocations at the cut-off price regardless of which prices they bid. * By influencing bidders' behaviour, the move could be a subtle signal from the central bank the current rally may be overdone, say dealers, and would also lead to better price discovery. * RBI has typically shifted to multiple price auctions when bond markets are in bullish phases. * "The multiple price auction would definitely lead to a better price discovery and would give a better direction of yield curve," says a bond strategist with a primary dealership. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)