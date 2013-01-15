* India's 3-month onshore forward premium rises to 97
points from 94.75 points on Monday, while the six-month premium
currently at 181 points from 177.50 points
* Forwards rise after RBI opened a special window to provide
exporters with dollar credit by allowing banks to borrow the
greenback under a swap facility.
* Although traders say markets currently have an adequate supply
of dollars, the RBI could be anticipating greenback shortages,
especially starting in late February when the U.S. is expected
to hit its debt ceiling limit.
* The facility could thus be intended to prevent a sharp fall in
forwards at that time, dealers say, by taking the transaction
off the market and preventing any depreciation in the spot
rupee.
* The rupee's outlook is also clouded by twin deficits and
uncertainty over capital inflows, and providing exporters access
to dollars off markets should additionally help ease downward
pressure on the spot rupee, dealers say.
