* India's 3-month onshore forward premium rises to 97 points from 94.75 points on Monday, while the six-month premium currently at 181 points from 177.50 points * Forwards rise after RBI opened a special window to provide exporters with dollar credit by allowing banks to borrow the greenback under a swap facility. * Although traders say markets currently have an adequate supply of dollars, the RBI could be anticipating greenback shortages, especially starting in late February when the U.S. is expected to hit its debt ceiling limit. * The facility could thus be intended to prevent a sharp fall in forwards at that time, dealers say, by taking the transaction off the market and preventing any depreciation in the spot rupee. * The rupee's outlook is also clouded by twin deficits and uncertainty over capital inflows, and providing exporters access to dollars off markets should additionally help ease downward pressure on the spot rupee, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)