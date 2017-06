* Standard Chartered Bank revises target for 10-year yield to 7.50 pct after 7.80 pct target reached. Stop-loss also revised to 7.95 pct from 8.40 pct previously. * Bank says lower headline inflation print for November and December will likely pave way for RBI to cut repo rate by 25 bps each in Jan, March. * Demand-supply dynamics will remain favourable even if government increases issuance by 250-300 billion rupees, it says. * "We believe the downside risk to GoISecs due to a mild supply shock is limited," the note says. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)