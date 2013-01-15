* Westpac Institutional Bank says it is short USD/INR and will add to these positions on rallies back towards 55.50 levels. * Rate cut by the Indian central bank on Jan. 29 will be positive for INR as it will highlight a greater degree of confidence in the inflation outlook and help drive a rebound in growth, the bank says in a note. * Westpac is more upbeat about the rupee's prospects at the start of the year due to the continuation of the government's reform agenda including delaying of the tax avoidance rules which would encourage strong capital flows, they say. * Lead indicators suggest improvements in Indian exporters, the bank adds. * "We suspect the combination of these factors can deliver a decent correction in USD/INR over the next few weeks," they say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)