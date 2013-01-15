* The "short USD/INR" recommendations are piling up, with Macquarie the latest foreign bank to issue the call. * The impact of expected rate cuts on economic growth and continued government policy reforms are turning analysts more optimistic about the rupee. * "We acknowledge India's lingering longer term risks from the twin fiscal and current account deficit," Macquarie writes on Tuesday. * "But for the short term, we are of the view that the rupee could benefit from the reform measures and a strong demand for EM equities, even as direct investment inflows begin to rebound," it adds. * Macquarie says the current bounce in USD/INR is an opportunity to go tactically short via 3-month NDF as policy reforms start to pay off via capital inflows. * The bank sets its target at 52.18, with a stop loss at the spot reference of 55.46 spot. * Westpac, Credit Agricole have recently issued short USD/INR calls. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)