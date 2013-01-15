* The "short USD/INR" recommendations are piling up, with
Macquarie the latest foreign bank to issue the call.
* The impact of expected rate cuts on economic growth and
continued government policy reforms are turning analysts more
optimistic about the rupee.
* "We acknowledge India's lingering longer term risks from the
twin fiscal and current account deficit," Macquarie writes on
Tuesday.
* "But for the short term, we are of the view that the rupee
could benefit from the reform measures and a strong demand for
EM equities, even as direct investment inflows begin to
rebound," it adds.
* Macquarie says the current bounce in USD/INR is an opportunity
to go tactically short via 3-month NDF as policy reforms start
to pay off via capital inflows.
* The bank sets its target at 52.18, with a stop loss at the
spot reference of 55.46 spot.
* Westpac, Credit Agricole have recently issued short USD/INR
calls.
