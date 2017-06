* India's 5-year OIS down 3 bps at 7.09 pct as investors unwind bond swap trades. * Dealers say market was running long bond/pay 5-year OIS and is now unwinding trades after the recent significant bond rally. * 1-year OIS flat at 7.48 pct, still hovering at seven month lows. * The negative 1-, 5-year spread widens to 39 bps from 36 bps on Monday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)