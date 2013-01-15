* India's BSE index gains 0.26 percent after earlier breaching the psychologically important 20,000 mark for the first time since Jan. 2011, while NSE index is up 0.3 percent. * Indian shares continue to be supported a day after the government delayed the implementation of controversial rules on tax avoidance and lower-than-expected inflation bolstered the case for a cut in interest rates. * ITC up 2.3 percent, gaining for a second day on value buying after falling 10.6 percent since index compiler FTSE cut its free-float weighting on the stock in mid-December, as of Friday's close, dealers say. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's largest software services exporter, gains 1.9 percent after posting better-than-expected earnings and prompting a raft of analyst upgrades. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)