* Nomura recommends leveraged investors who are long on Indian 10-year bonds to "be nimble" after a recent rally. * Nomura says now that its target yield of 7.80 percent on the 10-year bond has been reached, investors with overweight positions need to turn "tactically neutral" for the time being. * Nomura says expects only a 25 bps RBI rate cut on Jan. 29, making current valuations on 10-year bonds "fair" relative to the repo rate of 8 percent. * However, Nomura sticks to its ultimate target of 7.5 percent on the back of limited debt supply, RBI's open market operations and strong demand from the banking system. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)