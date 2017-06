* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 7.82 percent as the market takes profit after recent rally. * Dealers also cautious to see whether the RBI announces an OMO this week. * Yields fall 33 bps since the rally began in late December. * Market likely to take next trigger from actual RBI decision, guidance. * RBI to sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Jan. 18 via multiple price method. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)