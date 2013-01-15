* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent as demand remains stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls to 841.20 billion rupees from 968.70 billion rupees on Monday. * Traders expect cash rates to remain around 8 percent in the near-term as the central bank is expected to buy bonds via open market operations if liquidity tightens considerably, like it has done in the recent past. * The absence of debt sales in most of January, barring the sale of 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, is also likely to keep the liquidity deficit in check. * Total volume in the call money market stands at 151.09 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 497.6 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)