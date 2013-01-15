* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at
8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent
as demand remains stable in the first week of the reporting
fortnight.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls to
841.20 billion rupees from 968.70 billion rupees on Monday.
* Traders expect cash rates to remain around 8 percent in the
near-term as the central bank is expected to buy bonds via open
market operations if liquidity tightens considerably, like it
has done in the recent past.
* The absence of debt sales in most of January, barring the sale
of 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, is also likely to keep
the liquidity deficit in check.
* Total volume in the call money market stands at 151.09 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent while that in
the CBLO market stands at 497.6 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 8.00 percent.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)