January 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Axa SA
Issue Amount $850 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.50 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, citi, Credit Agricole CIB &
HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under isuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0876682666
