Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fantasia Holding Group Co. Ltd
(Fantasia)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date January 22, 2020
Coupon 10.75 pct
Yield 10.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date Janurary 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America and Citi
Ratings B1 (Moody's), BB- (S&P),
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 2-1
Governing Law New York
