Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BMW Finance N.V

Guarantor BMW AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.559

Yield 1.121 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.5bp

over the OBL #161

ISIN XS0877622380

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 billion euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.132

Yield 2.474 pct

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.9bp

over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0877622034

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

JPMorgan & SEB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

