Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BMW Finance N.V
Guarantor BMW AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.559
Yield 1.121 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.5bp
over the OBL #161
ISIN XS0877622380
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 billion euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.132
Yield 2.474 pct
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.9bp
over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
ISIN XS0877622034
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
JPMorgan & SEB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.