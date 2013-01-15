January 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 6.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.264

Reoffer yield 1.612 pct

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 64.5bp

Over the 4.0 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Nomura & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1G0A81

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.