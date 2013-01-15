January 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten
(BNG)
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date January 23, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.614
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.