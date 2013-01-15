January 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 03, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 101.2125

Reoffer price 101.2125

Yield 5.479 pct

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

