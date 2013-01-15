January 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 03, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 101.2125
Reoffer price 101.2125
Yield 5.479 pct
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.