* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.25 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was flat. * Asian shares erased modest gains to edge lower on Wednesday as cautious investors waited for more clues about the global growth outlook, while a pause in the yen's declines spurred profit taking in Japanese equities after their recent rally. * Foreign investors bought 10.77 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 7.56 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when India's BSE index rose 0.4 percent. * Until the central bank policy review on Jan. 29, analysts expect earnings to remain the key drivers for Indian shares. * Bajaj Auto, India's No.2 motorcycle maker and the world's largest three-wheeled vehicle company, to report its Q3 results on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)