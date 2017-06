* USD/INR is expected to edge up versus its previous close of 54.6150/6250 tracking weak regional shares. * The pair is seen opening around 54.70 and moving in a 54.50 to 54.90 range. * Asian shares erase modest gains to edge lower as cautious investors wait for more clues about the global growth outlook. * Traders say dollar demand from oil firms is also likely to push up the pair further. * Domestic share moves to be watched for direction during the day. Nifty India share futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)