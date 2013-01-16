* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may rise from its Tuesday's close of 7.83 percent as some profit-taking is likely after the central bank chief said late on Tuesday that inflation continues to remain high. * "Inflation has come down, (but is) still high," Economic Times reported Duvvuri Subbrao as having said, citing Bloomberg as the source for the quote. * Traders have been betting on the central bank cutting rates later this month, with expectations for a 50 bps cut having risen following the lower-than-expected December inflation print. * "50 bps is now out of question, we can still hope for a 25 bps," a dealer at a foreign bank said. * Dealers say the 10-year may inch up to 7.85 percent at open but remain between 7.83 and 7.87 percent during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)