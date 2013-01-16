* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may rise
from its Tuesday's close of 7.83 percent as some profit-taking
is likely after the central bank chief said late on Tuesday that
inflation continues to remain high.
* "Inflation has come down, (but is) still high," Economic Times
reported Duvvuri Subbrao as having said, citing Bloomberg as the
source for the quote.
* Traders have been betting on the central bank cutting rates
later this month, with expectations for a 50 bps cut having
risen following the lower-than-expected December inflation
print.
* "50 bps is now out of question, we can still hope for a 25
bps," a dealer at a foreign bank said.
* Dealers say the 10-year may inch up to 7.85 percent at open
but remain between 7.83 and 7.87 percent during the session.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)