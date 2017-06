* USD/INR edges up to 54.74/75 versus its previous close of 54.6150/6250 as traders cover short positions, tracking a risk off mood in Asia while some dollar demand from oil companies also boosts. * Traders say the central bank's chief's comments on inflation still being high has not affected rupee sentiment to a large extent. * Losses in the euro also aiding, traders say. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.60 to 54.85 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)