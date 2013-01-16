BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Tata Motors Ltd fall 2 percent after posting lower-than-expected global vehicle sales in December, dealers say. * Tata Motors on Tuesday said global vehicle sales in December fell 13.9 percent to 98,968 vehicles, although sales at its key Jaguar Land Rover unit rose 4.2 percent to 32,282 vehicles. * Tata Motors' global sales last month were "muted" after being dragged by a "poor" performance in the domestic market, said IndiaNivesh Securities in a report on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.