* Shares in Reliance Industries gain 2.1 percent after rival Essar Oil Ltd said it swung to a net profit in the October-December quarter, with gross refining margins at a healthy $9.75 a barrel. * Dealers say Essar results point to potentially improving refining margins at Reliance when it posts results on Friday. * Reliance is expected to report its first profit increase after four quarters of declining profits, according to consensus of analyst estimates, Thomson Reuters Starmine data showed. * Reliance shares also gain after a Press Trust of India report carried in the Business Standard newspaper says recent recommendations from a government-appointed panel to look at gas pricing will be submitted to the cabinet for consideration, citing ministry sources. * Those recommendations are expected to lead to higher gas prices. * Reliance declined to comment on the matter. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; prashant.mehra@thomsonreuters.com)