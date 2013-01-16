* Emerging market investors have adopted "a modest overweight" position on Indian shares for the first time since July 2010, according to Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's survey of fund managers, which was out on Wednesday. * However, among Asia-Pacific investors, India was among the least favoured region, alongside Australia and Philippines, according to the BofA-ML survey. * India's BSE index rose 25.7 percent in 2012, outperforming the regional benchmark MSCI Asia Ex Japan index , which rose 18.56 percent in the same period. * In a separate report, BofA-ML says investors are "generally overweight" on India, based on feedback from investors in the U.K. and Europe, having added to their positions in the past six months. * However, part of that preference was driven by an "underweight" position in China. * With the risk of a hard landing receding in China, and with a potential cyclical shift in the making, BofA-Merrill says, "there is a possibility of a move towards China over next few months". (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)