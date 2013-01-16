* Macquarie says Indian 'elephant' to turn 'tiger' in 2013; ups BSE index target to 22,200 versus 21,600 earlier and NSE target to 6,900 points as against 6,600 previously. * Investment bank expects reforms push would take India to 8 pct per annum growth over the next three years, improving to 6.7 percent in FY14 from 5.6 percent projected in FY13. * Corporate earnings growth may surprise on upside around 16-17 percent as street not factoring in improvement in EBITDA margins with neither falling core inflation nor reduction in interest costs getting built in, the note says. * Cyclical sectors are even cheaper and are at 10-year low as compared to defensives, it says. * Adds Axis Bank, State Bank of India and property developer DLF to its top 10 ideas, replacing ICICI Bank Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and HDFC Bank. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)