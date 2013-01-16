* India's 1-year OIS rate rises to a 1-week high
after central bank chief Subbarao signals inflation is still
high and there is no room for monetary easing. 1-year OIS at
7.56 percent, up 7 basis points (bps) after rising to 7.5650,
highest since Jan. 9.
* India's inflation has come off a peak but is still high,
Bloomberg quoted the central bank governor as saying, a comment
that is likely to cool expectations for a rate cut later this
month.
* Front end OIS is pricing in cuts too soon/ too much if RBI
chief comments means 50 bps cut and/ or a series of rate cuts
not on cards, says Vivek Rajpal, a strategist at Nomura.
* This is also the argument for flatteners along with an added
benefit that belly of the offshore OIS curve (3-year to 5-year)
is at the top of the range, he adds.
* 5-year OIS up 4 bps at 7.14 pct.
