* India's 1-year OIS rate rises to a 1-week high after central bank chief Subbarao signals inflation is still high and there is no room for monetary easing. 1-year OIS at 7.56 percent, up 7 basis points (bps) after rising to 7.5650, highest since Jan. 9. * India's inflation has come off a peak but is still high, Bloomberg quoted the central bank governor as saying, a comment that is likely to cool expectations for a rate cut later this month. * Front end OIS is pricing in cuts too soon/ too much if RBI chief comments means 50 bps cut and/ or a series of rate cuts not on cards, says Vivek Rajpal, a strategist at Nomura. * This is also the argument for flatteners along with an added benefit that belly of the offshore OIS curve (3-year to 5-year) is at the top of the range, he adds. * 5-year OIS up 4 bps at 7.14 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)