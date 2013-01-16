* The BSE index down 0.32 percent , while the NSE index falls 0.4 percent. * Interest rate-sensitive stocks fall, with ICICI Bank down 1.4 percent, while State Bank of India falls 1.2 percent, after the central bank chief was reported by media as saying inflation was "still quite high", denting hopes of a 50 basis points rate cut this month. * Telecom stocks fall on profit-booking after a substantial rise in January, as of Tuesday's close. * Idea Cellular falls 3.9 percent, while Reliance Communications is down 4 percent. * Shares in Reliance Industries gain 2.4 percent after rival Essar Oil Ltd said it swung to a net profit in the October-December quarter, with gross refining margins at a healthy $9.75 a barrel. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)