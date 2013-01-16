BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index down 0.32 percent , while the NSE index falls 0.4 percent. * Interest rate-sensitive stocks fall, with ICICI Bank down 1.4 percent, while State Bank of India falls 1.2 percent, after the central bank chief was reported by media as saying inflation was "still quite high", denting hopes of a 50 basis points rate cut this month. * Telecom stocks fall on profit-booking after a substantial rise in January, as of Tuesday's close. * Idea Cellular falls 3.9 percent, while Reliance Communications is down 4 percent. * Shares in Reliance Industries gain 2.4 percent after rival Essar Oil Ltd said it swung to a net profit in the October-December quarter, with gross refining margins at a healthy $9.75 a barrel. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.