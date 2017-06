* Indian overnight cash rates unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent as demand remains stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises marginally to 842.2 billion rupees versus 841.2 billion rupees on Tuesday. * Traders do not see cash rates moving much above or below current rates over the next fortnight. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 79.28 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while that in the CBLO market stand at 463.21 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)