* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to a near 1-week high at 7.88 percent, up 5 basis points, as dealers are cautious after central bank chief's comments on inflation and monetary easing. * A trader with a primary dealership says bonds may see weakness until Thursday afternoon ahead of bond sale on Friday. * Dealers say bonds may not see further rally until policy with market likely to wait for actual rate decision on Jan. 29 to take cues. * RBI to sell 120 billion rupees of bonds via multiple price auction on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)