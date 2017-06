* USD/INR continues to trade stronger at 54.80/81 versus its previous close of 54.6150/6250 as demand from oil firms remains strong. * Weak local shares also boost the dollar. The main share index ends down 0.85 percent. * Traders say exporters seen selling dollars around 54.85 levels, preventing further gains. * The pair may breach 55 on Thursday, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)