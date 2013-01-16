January 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 9, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 101.575

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.25 pct m&u & 1.625 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion Norwegian crown

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0878007250

Original ISIN XS0812998036

Data supplied by International Insider.