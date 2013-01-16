January 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Mizar Enterprises Limited (to be renamed Cheung
Kong Bond Securities (03) Limited
Guarantor Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.375 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & BofAML
Listing HKEX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.