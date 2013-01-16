January 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower New World Resources N.V

Issue Amount 275 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2015

Coupon 7.785 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 671 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct 4 January 2021 DBR

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanlry, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs

& Erste

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Reg S ISIN XS0877986231

144A ISIN XS0877986587

