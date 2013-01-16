January 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower New World Resources N.V
Issue Amount 275 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2015
Coupon 7.785 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 671 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct 4 January 2021 DBR
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanlry, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs
& Erste
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Reg S ISIN XS0877986231
144A ISIN XS0877986587
