January 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.782
Payment Date January 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.