January 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.782

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.