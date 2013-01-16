January 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower RWE Finance BV
Guarantor RWE AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.384
Reoffer yield 1.97 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102.6bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB, UNicredit,
Credit Agricole CIB, ING & LBBW
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0878010718
Data supplied by International Insider.