Borrower RWE Finance BV

Guarantor RWE AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.384

Reoffer yield 1.97 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102.6bp

Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB, UNicredit,

Credit Agricole CIB, ING & LBBW

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0878010718

