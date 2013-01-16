Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG (DT Hypo)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 23, 2014
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.9
Yield 0.317181 pct
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000DHY3863
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.