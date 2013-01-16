January 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date January 24, 2020

Coupon 8.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 753 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC,

Morgan Stanley & UBS

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.