* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.33 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was up 0.15 percent. * Asian shares consolidated on Thursday as better-than-expected U.S. earnings lifted sentiment, but concerns over the global economic outlook and U.S. fiscal problem capped markets. * Foreign investors bought 10.29 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 6.91 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when India's BSE index fell 0.85 percent. * Traders say the central bank's policy review on Jan. 29 would take precedence over earning season as the key driver for Indian shares, especially after the RBI dampened rate cut euphoria. * Earnings on Thursday: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Exide Industries (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)