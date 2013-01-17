* USD/INR is expected to inch lower after two days of gains which took it to 54.69/70 at close on Wednesday as mild gains in regional equities is seen supporting the local currency. * The pair is seen opening around 54.60 and moving in a 54.50 to 54.80 range initially in the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading up 0.3 percent while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trades up 0.2 percent. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders, however, say they expect dollar demand from oil firms to pick up later in the session, limiting any sharp losses in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)