* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.88 percent on Wednesday, is seen opening little changed around 7.87-7.88 levels as hopes of a rate cut by the central bank later this month remain. * Traders broadly see the 10-year paper in a 7.85 to 7.90 percent band until the policy review with hopes of a 50 basis point rate cut now crushed after the central bank chief said inflation is still high. * Traders would watch out for any more comments from the authorities ahead of the policy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)