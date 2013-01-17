* USD/INR edges up to 54.75/76 versus its previous close of 54.69/70 on the back of dollar demand from oil firms but early gains in the domestic share market help limit the rise. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 54.65 to 54.95 range initially in the session. * Main share index trading up 0.1 percent in opening trade but further moves will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar also limiting further gains in the pair. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)