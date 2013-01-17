* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises for a third straight session after a report says central bank governor reiterates warning on inflation. Yield rises 1 bp to 7.89 percent. * Business Standard newspaper quotes Subbarao as saying that inflation continues to remain high and controlling it remains a priority. Link: link.reuters.com/cyp35t * Subbarao's comments are a reiteration of Tuesday's comments, but are seen further scaling down hopes of a 50 bps rate cut. * Yields have risen 9 basis points since Monday on profit taking, on Subbarao's comments. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)