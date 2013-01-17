* The BSE index gains 0.17 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.15 percent. * Technology shares gain after HCL Technologies Ltd beat estimates with a 68.4 percent jump in quarterly profit. * HCL Technologies is up 6.3 percent after hitting its highest since February 2000. Infosys Ltd is up 0.8 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is higher 0.9 percent. * Wipro gains 3.4 percent after UBS raised its ratings to "buy" from "sell", saying revenue momentum will start picking up from the October-December quarter. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)