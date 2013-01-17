BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index gains 0.17 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.15 percent. * Technology shares gain after HCL Technologies Ltd beat estimates with a 68.4 percent jump in quarterly profit. * HCL Technologies is up 6.3 percent after hitting its highest since February 2000. Infosys Ltd is up 0.8 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is higher 0.9 percent. * Wipro gains 3.4 percent after UBS raised its ratings to "buy" from "sell", saying revenue momentum will start picking up from the October-December quarter. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.