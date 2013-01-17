* Mutual funds, that have been big buyers of government bonds, sold net 28.7 billion rupees ($524.01 million) of debt in the last two sessions, as per data from clearing agency CCIL. * Dealers say 25 bps was already factored in when the benchmark yield fell to 7.90 percent levels and 7.80 percent was overdone. * "In my opinion and of some other fund managers, the markets had run away a bit too much. So, people have lightened positions a bit," says Killol Pandya, head of fixed income at Daiwa Mutual Fund. * Pandya says funds not facing any redemption based pressure. * "Funds have bought close to 400 billion rupees of bonds in last couple of months. Even if they sell one-fourth, it's good enough for the market to feel heavy," says a dealer with a private bank. * Good flows have come into short term income and even dynamic bond funds as spreads between government debt and top corporate paper have reduced to 60 basis points from 100 bps six months back, fund managers say. * Yield on India's benchmark 10-year bond yield has risen 8 bps in the last two sessions. ($1 = 54.7700 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)