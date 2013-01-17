* UBS remains bullish on Indian shares, but says returns in 2013 would be front-loaded as first half would be supported by an easing rate cycle and on expectations of a "market-friendly" budget for FY14. * The investment bank turns 'neutral' on IT services stocks from 'overweight' earlier, as it increases weight on Infosys and adds Wipro to its model portfolio. * "Recent Infosys and TCS results may point towards some signs of a relief in offshore spending and an incrementally improved environment for Indian IT," UBS said in the report. * The bank turns 'neutral' on metals stocks from 'underweight' as it adds JSW Steel and Tata Steel to its model portfolio, citing positive trends in steel prices and a pickup in construction activity. * UBS also increases weightage on Reliance Industries ahead of its December quarter earnings on Friday, thereby turning 'overweight' on the petrochemical sector from 'neutral' earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)