* USD/INR edges down to 54.59/60 versus its previous close of 54.69/70 as exporters sell the greenback after the pair rises for two straight sessions. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger compared with the dollar. See * Local shares trading up 0.3 percent, hurting sentiment for the dollar. * Traders, however, expect dollar demand from oil companies to continue later in the session and limit any sharp downside in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)